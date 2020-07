The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Monday, July 13 (7:00 PM) virtually. Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373