81 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 11

On July 11, we confirmed 81 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 3,138 cases and 97 deaths.

We have reported 673 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 74.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 48.1.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases

Pierce County reports its highest case count today with 81 cases. COVID-19 continues to be widespread across the county, but one third of today’s positives are among 20-29 year olds. Read more in today’s Reliable Source blog post.