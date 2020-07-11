Workshop lays out basics of Social Security Disability

When someone experiences a disabling injury or illness, it can trigger a range of unsettling emotions and fears, not only for the person with the disability, but for their family members and friends, too. It may be comforting to know that when a long-term disability happens, Social Security Disability can provide financial support.

Join Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources for a special virtual presentation on Social Security Disability on Monday, July 13, from 4 – 5 p.m. Participants can join online or by calling 253-215-8782 or toll free at 888-788-0099. The webinar ID is 994 8047 5801. The event is free, and no RSVP is required.

Kirk Larson, Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration, will provide participants with information on the following topics:

How to qualify and apply for benefits

What happens when an application is approved

How to appeal denials

Who can receive benefits on a person’s earnings record

What people should know about receiving disability benefits

When Medicare coverage starts for Social Security disability beneficiaries

The CDC estimates that 1 in 4 Americans have a disability, with the majority being between 18 and 64 years old. There are 60 million individuals receiving social security benefits, most of whom receive between $700 and $1,700 per month. While there are many variables that determine monthly payments, the financial support undoubtedly serves as a lifeline for many recipients.

“It’s amazing that so many people don’t think to turn to Social Security Disability or are confused about the benefits,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “This is an opportunity to get clear information about the available disability benefits, the application process and re-employment incentives.”

Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) is a program of Pierce County Human Services. The goal of ADR is to help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home. ADR works closely with caregivers, families, neighbors and community members to provide services, resources and supports so that people can age safely in place. For more information about ADR call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.