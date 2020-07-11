What do you want in library services now?

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System is asking people throughout Pierce County to let the library system know how it can best serve people in the coming months as it continues to provide services during the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19). The Library would like people to share their thoughts and opinions in the How to Serve You Now online survey now through July 25, 2020.

“We are preparing our services, buildings and staff to safely serve communities when we open buildings for the public,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “As we reimagine in-building library services during the pandemic, we want to understand from the community about what they value in services and what is important to them to feel welcome and safe in their local library.”

The Library will use the input as it continues its preparations for in-building and online services. The survey is based upon questions the Library System is hearing from some people currently as well as questions it has asked previously to get some comparative information.

Responses in the survey are anonymous, and they will help the Library prepare reopening library buildings and continuing to strengthen the Pierce County Library during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. From questions such as “When library buildings reopen, how comfortable are you in coming into the library? Are there activities you think you will feel uncomfortable doing at the Library when the buildings reopen? When the library buildings reopen, what can the Library System do to help you feel comfortable coming into a building?”, and a variety of questions to learn what services are most valuable to residents at this time.

The Pierce County Library is committed to safe and welcoming libraries for the public’s use and a safe work place for staff, and it will offer further services in the coming weeks and months.