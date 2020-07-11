Stop ahead: Changes coming to Mounts Road overpass near DuPont

DUPONT – Weather permitting, travelers who use the Mounts Road overpass at the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp will soon see changes to the intersection.

As early as the morning of Monday, July 13

Crews will unveil two new stop signs at the Mounts Road and southbound I-5 interchange.

Travelers who use Nisqually Road Southwest will now stop before making a left turn to southbound I-5.

Travelers who use Mounts Road near the Eagles Pride Golf Course will stop before crossing the I-5 overpass or turning right to southbound I-5.

WSDOT traffic engineers anticipate the change will help keep travelers moving at a more even pace through the intersection, thus reducing wait times and backups that affect southbound I-5 travelers during peak commute hours.

Visit the Pierce County construction web page for updated maintenance and construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.