Pierce County Trails Day, Saturday, July 25, 2020

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce the 4th Annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 25, 2020, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails.

Pierce County Trails Day 2020 Logo

“In cooperation and coordination with various agencies and organizations, we have organized events across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, runs, family-friendly guided walks, trail maintenance, scavenger hunts, and even skateboarding,” says Larry Leveen, Project and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen Trails. “We are providing opportunities in several locations to make participation more accessible to residents across Pierce County. Many of our events this year are self-guided, allowing people to minimize their exposure to others, and helping them enjoy activity whenever they want, not just on Trails Day itself. It is important that people stay active during the pandemic and they can do so with simple health precautions.” This year’s events include (self-guided events noted by an asterisk):

* Downtown Tacoma: Musical History Walking Tour



* Downtown Tacoma: Walk Tacoma Any Time You Want!



* Downtown Tacoma: DIY History Walks



* Downtown Tacoma: DIY Tours GPSMyCity



* Old Town Tacoma: Historic Scavenger Hunt



* DIY Road Bike GPS Ride Routes (Location Varies)



* Gig Harbor: DIY Gig Harbor Peninsula Trail Hunt



Location TBA: WTA Trail Maintenance Mini-Work Party



* Location TBA: DIY Plant Walk



East Puyallup: Black Girls Run! Trails Day 5K/10K/14K



East Puyallup: Pierce County Parks @ Foothills Trail



Puyallup: Puyallup Loop Trail Walk & Birding



* Steilacoom: History Hunt and Tour



East Tacoma: Pipeline & Puyallup River Adventure



West Tacoma: Alchemy Skateboarding Pushes the Narrows!



* University Place: Chambers Creek Sightseeing Challenge



* Wilkeson: Historic Architecture Tour & Carbon Corridor Info

Event details can be accessed on ForeverGreen’s website at www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, ForeverGreen serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policy-making, and facilitating the overall implementation of a regional-wide trails network.