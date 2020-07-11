Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures return at Portland Avenue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Nighttime travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma and the Portland Avenue East exit will encounter overnight lane and ramp over the next two weeks.

Starting the evening of Monday, July 13 and continuing through Wednesday, July 22, contractor crews will close two lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road, and close the exit 134 to Portland Avenue East during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day

Friday – 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

The closures create a work zone for contractors to advance construction for an upcoming traffic shift that rebuilds the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.