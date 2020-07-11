Initial regular claims for unemployment benefits decrease from the previous week

During the week of June 28 through July 4, there were 28,393 initial regular unemployment claims (down 11.0% from the prior week) and 736,151 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 5.7% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 416 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continued/ongoing claims all increased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $470.9 million for 404,475 individual claims – a decrease of $33.9 million and 5,177 less individual claims compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJune 28-July 4 Week ofJune 21-June 27 Week ofJune 14-June 20 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 28,393 31,911 29,612 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 10,058 8,997 7,813 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 10,020 6,884 7,044 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 687,680 648,480 674,146 Total claims 736,151 696,272 718,615

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,246,216 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,413,078 regular unemployment insurance, 447,232 PUA and 385,906 PEUC)

A total of 1,247,284 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $7.2 billion in benefits

883,242 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Although the number of initial claims has dropped significantly since the height of the crisis, and even dipped since last week’s figures, our current ‘steady state’ of initial claims is about 89% higher than the peak of the Great Recession,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “We are committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape. For those looking to return to work, or who cannot yet return due to the crisis, I encourage you to check out the return to work and refusal of work pages on our website for more information. And for employers looking to avoid layoffs or slowly ramp up re-hiring during this crisis, SharedWork is a great program that can help. You can learn more at esd.wa.gov/SharedWork.”