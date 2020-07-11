Get Your Window Clings Beginning July 17

The City of University Place Economic Development department will begin distributing free “We’re UP and Open” window clings starting July 17.

This is a way for city businesses to let the public know that they are open as part of the state’s Safe Start phased reopening program. There are four unique 18″-by-24″ designs that are large enough to be seen from the street.

Pick up your signs from July 17-24 at the following locations:

First Financial Northwest Bank, 3555 Market Place W.Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fatz Detail, 7915 27th St. W.

Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. University Place Refuse & Recycling, 2815 Rochester St. W.

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.