58 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 10

On July 10, we confirmed 58 new cases in Pierce County and 5 new deaths. Our totals are 3,057 cases and 97 deaths:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from University Place with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from University Place with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from University Place with underlying health conditions.

We have reported 646 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 71.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 35.2.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases