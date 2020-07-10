Workshop summarizes Medicare changes for COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, healthcare systems around the world have been challenged in unimaginable ways. Here at home, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have responded on a seemingly daily basis with new or revised guidance to address emerging needs across the country. The rapid changes in health care can be overwhelming for everyone during this difficult time, especially for older adults and people with chronic conditions who are receiving Medicare benefits.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources will host one-hour workshops for providers and professionals to learn about the changes to Medicare that have been introduced. The workshops will provide an overview of Medicare updates, enrollment options, telehealth, testing and more. This virtual experience will be offered twice this month, both online and by telephone:

July 9 – 3:00 p.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/95782035606

Webinar ID: 957 8203 5606

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

July 13 – 11:00 a.m.

Online: piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/99440102152

Webinar ID: 994 4010 2152

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Matt Santelli, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources Outreach and Education Specialist, will be presenting this workshop for free. No RSVP is required. For those unable to join, a recording of the presentations will be available after the event. For more information on this workshop, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.