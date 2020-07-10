Steilacoom Town Administrator July 10 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM. We will be attempting a “Zoom” meeting. Look for additional information in the July 17, 2020 update.

Planning Commission – August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Wilkes Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

187 total incidents

79 traffic stops

6 medical aid responses

41 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for a person in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

3 incidents of theft

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

– 1 arrest for DUI

Over the July 4 holiday, Public Safety received total of 11 complaints regarding fireworks and your officers responded to each one of those complaints. Public Safety received no reports of fire during the holiday.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we’ve received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox, and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on crack-sealing on the west side of Town including Cormorant Passage; performed rights-of-way maintenance throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water department with a service repair in the 700 block of Blaine Street; performed an emergency power outage in the 600 block of Wallace Street to replace a faulty transformer; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a water service in the 700 block of Blaine Street; jetted sewer mains throughout Town; conducted inspections in Norberg Estates; assisted the Electric Department with a transformer replacement in the 600 block of Wallace Street; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging the baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; cleaned up after the 4th of July; removed graffiti along the trail back-bone trail connecting Chambers Bay to Madrona Park; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; prepared for the upcoming Eagle Scout project scheduled for Saturday; supported volunteer activities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library:

The Pierce County Library System is asking people throughout Pierce County to let the library system know how it can best serve people in the coming months as it continues to provide services during the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19). The Library would like people to share their thoughts and opinions in the How to Serve You Now online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/V9SH3YT) now through July 25, 2020.

“We are preparing our services, buildings and staff to safely serve communities when we open buildings for the public,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “As we reimagine in-building library services during the pandemic, we want to understand from the community about what they value in services and what is important to them to feel welcome and safe in their local library.”

The Library will use the input as it continues its preparations for in building and online services. The survey is based upon questions the Library System is hearing from some people currently as well as questions it has asked previously to get some comparative information.

Responses in the survey are anonymous, and they will help the Library prepare reopening library buildings and continuing to strengthen the Pierce County Library during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. From questions such as “When library buildings reopen, how comfortable are you in coming into the library? Are there activities you think you will feel uncomfortable doing at the Library when the buildings reopen? When the library buildings reopen, what can the Library System do to help you feel comfortable coming into a building?”, and a variety of questions to learn what services are most valuable to residents at this time.

The Pierce County Library is committed to safe and welcoming libraries for the public’s use and a safe workplace for staff, and it will offer further services in the coming weeks and months.

Contact: Mary Getchell, Marketing and Communications Director mobile: 253-229-4477