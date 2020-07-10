Puyallup transit garage construction to begin later this year

Over the past few months, Sound Transit has been moving forward on the new parking garage and access improvements at Puyallup Station to better connect Pierce County residents with fast and reliable Sounder train service.

On March 10, the Puyallup City Council unanimously approved a development agreement between Sound Transit and the City of Puyallup, and the Sound Transit Board of Directors also approved it soon after, on March 26.

This development agreement followed the Board’s action on November 21, 2019, to award a design-build contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Company for the project, which includes a new 500-space garage and new surface parking with approximately 165 spaces. The design-build method means the Hensel Phelps team will both design and construct the project.

This month the Puyallup City Council is considering a street vacation for Third Avenue Northwest between Fifth and Sixth Streets, the site of the new garage. This action is essential for the project.

Final design work began this spring, and we expect construction to start later this year, beginning with utility relocation and building demolition. We’ll hold an online open house before construction begins to share updated designs and prepare you for construction activities. If COVID-19 restrictions allow, we’ll also hold an in-person event. Stay tuned for more details.

In addition to the new garage and surface parking, we’ll be making improvements to two intersections for better traffic flow. This includes a new signal at Seventh Street Northwest and West Stewart Avenue and a new right-turn lane from West Stewart Avenue to southbound North Meridian. We expect to begin this work as early as mid 2021.

Sound Transit is also contributing $3.8 million to the city of Puyallup for street lighting, curb ramps and other pedestrian safety improvements as well as new bicycle lanes on West Stewart Avenue.

We expect the garage and traffic improvements to open in 2022 and the bicycle and pedestrian improvements to be finished by 2023.