Director of Sound Outreach to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board chair

TACOMA, Wash. – Bryan Flint was elected Chair of the Tacoma Public Utility Board during the virtual board meeting on Wednesday. Flint has served on the Public Utility Board since 2011, most recently as Vice Chair. This will be his second time serving as chair.

“Chairing the board of our publicly-owned utility is an honor,” said Mr. Flint. “Serving as the voice of our customers while we operate a $1.2 billion organization during a pandemic will be an interesting and rewarding challenge.”

Flint, executive director of the local non-profit Sound Outreach, is a member of both Rotary No. 8 and an American Leadership Foundation Senior Fellow. As a volunteer board member appointed by the City Council, Mr. Flint has spent more than 30 years engaged in public policy, community affairs, and non-profit management. He lives in Tacoma with his wife.

Karen Larkin, a former City of Tacoma and state of Washington employee, previously chaired the board. Larkin will retire as chair but stay on as a board member, along with Carlos M. Watson. Mark Patterson will become vice chair, and Christine Cooley will become secretary.

The Public Utility Board is a five-person governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities, which consists of Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water and Tacoma Rail. Tacoma Public Utilities serves approximately 200,000 customers in the Tacoma-Pierce County area.

Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Tacoma’s City Council, serving five-year terms without pay. The Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. During the COVID-19 Stay Home order, members of the public can attend meetings virtually and should check TPU’s website and social media for times and Zoom information. Meetings are also broadcast live and livestreamed by TV Tacoma.

For more about the Public Utility Board, visit: MyTPU.org/Board.