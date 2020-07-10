COVID19 Resources for the Community

Join us on July 13th at 5 p.m. for Straight Talk to learn what community resources are available during COVID19? This conversation with a panel of local experts will focus on how community members can access help during these unprecedented times.

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

Guest Panelists will include Dr. Tafona Ervin – Graduate Tacoma, Heather Moss – Pierce County, Jeff DeLuca – Washington State Community Action Partnership, Hollie Coates-Seamster – Tacoma Public Utilities, and Kierra Phifer – Puget Sound Energy.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W5dO2qy4TsaABZlmo5lrsA

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. We hope you will join us!