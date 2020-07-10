City of Lakewood clarifies condemnation effort

Written by Shannon Kelley-Fong, M.Sc., Senior Policy Analyst, City of Lakewood.

An article recently ran in the Suburban Times entitled “Lakewood City Council to consider taking the final action to condemn property.” To provide a bit more information, the city of Lakewood is preparing to construct road improvements along Bridgeport Way, including improvements at the Lakewood Drive intersection along 100th Street SW.

Improvements include adding sidewalks to both sides of the street where they are currently missing and replacing the old span wire traffic signal with a modern mast arm signal. The city is looking to acquire minimal easements from a total of six properties to build these sidewalks.

Contact with a few of the property owners has been difficult, especially with property owners that live outside of the south sound area. After numerous attempts to engage with the owners, the city has decided to proceed with the condemnation process.

The easements required will not affect the ability of any business to operate. The project will provide significant frontage improvements that increase safety for pedestrians.

One owner has since contacted the city and plans on executing the easement agreement shortly. The city is offering fair market value for all easements.