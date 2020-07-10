Applicant Sought for Economic Development Advisory Commission

Chuck Foster, a long-time member of the Economic Development Advisory Commission (EDAC) has moved over to the City’s Planning Commission, which means the EDAC is seeking a volunteer to fill the vacated position.

The Economic Development Advisory Commission is comprised of seven citizens that advocate for the implementation of the Economic Development Strategic Action Plan as adopted by the City Council. It serves as a sounding board for various business community interests, and as the “eyes and ears” for the City in the business community.

In addition, the Commission occasionally participates in community outreach efforts to communicate economic development initiatives that impact the University Place community.

For more information on the EDAC and to apply, visit the cityofup.com/committees-commissions-and-partners or email Debora Nicholas. The vacancy will remain open until filled.