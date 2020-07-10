10th Congressional candidate Jackson Maynard emerges victorious from first debate

Submitted by Friends of Jackson Maynard.

Clearly demonstrating his leadership abilities and knowledge of the issues, likely Republican frontrunner Jackson Maynard turned in an strong performance at the first debate among Washington’s 10th Congressional District candidates.

In a crowded field of 18 other candidates, hosted virtually by the Washington League of Women Voters, Maynard distinguished himself by being the only candidate with a real, actionable plan to help our area emerge from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. His plan to HIT back against the virus through housing construction, infrastructure improvements and technology investments is clearly the right path forward for Washington.

“In the South Sound, especially in the 10th District, we have tremendous transportation problems on I-5,” said Maynard, a former prosecutor and legislative transportation and criminal justice policy analyst. “Instead of Congress only sending stimulus checks to individuals, it should designate some funding to infrastructure projects like bridges, roads and ferries. It will get people working again now and restore our aging public infrastructure.”

In addition to questions about economic recovery, Maynard fielded questions about race relations, law enforcement funding, Social Security and Medicare, and immigration.

“In 2019, Democrats in the state Legislature were sitting on a surplus of $6 billion, to which they added an additional $2 billion in new fees, fines and taxes, and they spent every penny,” Maynard said. “I can’t help but think how resilient our economy would have been if the majority hadn’t frittered away that surplus – instead our state is facing a $7 billion shortfall.”

“It would be a step in the wrong direction to defund law enforcement,” Maynard said. “In fact, if we want to have the best-trained officers and the best classes of recruits, we need to increase police funding to provide them with the right training and tools to do their jobs better.”

“Defunding the police to ostensibly prevent crimes makes about as much sense as defunding firefighters to try and prevent fires or closing hospitals to try and reduce illness.”

Maynard, who announced his candidacy May 7, 2020, is poised to be the top GOP fundraiser once statements are filed later this month. Maynard has also earned more endorsements than any other Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional District, including support from former Washington State Senator Dino Rossi and former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna, among others. A complete list is available on the campaign website, www.MaynardForCongress.com.

About Jackson Maynard

Jackson Maynard is the General Counsel for the Building Industry Association of Washington. During his 19 years as a practicing attorney, he kept the community safe as a prosecutor, worked as a construction lawyer for a state transportation agency and advised the Washington State Senate as a staff counsel. With his wife, Heidi, he has raised three daughters who attend public school in Olympia. Read more about Jackson Maynard at www.MaynardForCongress.com.