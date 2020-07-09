Pierce County seeks public input on project to replace Milroy Bridge

The community can provide input about potential environmental impacts of a project to build a new bridge from Canyon Road East across the Puyallup River into the City of Fife via an online open house through Aug. 7.

The bridge project – known as the River Crossing Project – is part of the Canyon Road Regional Connection Project, which will extend Canyon Road East from south of Pioneer Way East, where it ends today, to 52nd Street East, and from 52nd Street to 70th Avenue East.

Pierce County is currently undergoing an environmental review process in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). As part of this process, Pierce County is asking the community to help identify possible effects of the project the county should study.

Visit openhouse.canyonroadconnection.org to provide feedback and learn about the project and the proposed scope of the environmental review. The community can also participate in a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. July 23 to learn more. A registration link for the virtual town hall is available at openhouse.canyonroadconnection.org.

The online open house and virtual town hall are opportunities for remote participation to accommodate people while current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in effect.

About the project

The Canyon Road East corridor is already a commuting route for people who live in Tacoma, South Hill, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Spanaway. Once the project is constructed, it will also become a key route for freight traveling from Frederickson to the Port of Tacoma.

Currently, the only crossing between Fife and Puyallup is the functionally obsolete Milroy Bridge. Built in the 1930s, the bridge was not designed for modern commuting and does not meet the capacity needs of the region. The River Crossing Project will replace the Milroy Bridge with a new, four-lane concrete bridge over the Puyallup River.

In addition to improving traffic conditions, the River Crossing Project will improve water quality and develop a better system for how stormwater runoff is channeled in the area. The project will also identify and mitigate any impacts to fish and wildlife habitats, including stream and riparian impacts.

The public can also submit comments in the following ways:

Call a 24/7 telephone hotline at (253) 300-5101 to leave a voicemail message about the project

Email comments to canyonroadconnection@piercecountywa.gov

Mail comments to:

Canyon Road Regional Connection Project Environmental Review Public Comments

Pierce County Planning and Public Works

Attn: Environmental Resources

2702 S 42nd St #109

Tacoma, WA 98409

Note to media outlets: Here is a link to a project area map.