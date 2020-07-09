LegallyBLACK Hosts Their First The People’s Public Forum

The People’s Public Forum is an educational event for the community to hear from Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, other government officials, and representatives from the Tacoma Police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Departments on how our government system works, steps to implementing change in law & policy and their roles, duties and responsibilities to make this happen.

The People’s Public Forum provides a chance for the community to learn more about the moral character, goals, and sphere of influence of our elected officials and police representatives. It is an opportunity for all to learn more about each other, the process to changing and implementing law & policy, who’s responsible, and finally what we can expect and when.

The People’s Public Forum can be viewed by the public on the LegallyBLACK’s Facebook or Instagram live events on Saturday July 11th, 2020 from 4-5 pm. The public can submit questions here.

LegallyBLACK’s The People’s Public Forum stemmed from the Juneteenth commitment to the citizens of Tacoma to help institute five critical police reforms: 1) Implement mandatory body cameras for Pierce County law enforcement, 2) Overturn qualified immunity, 3) Follow #8CantWait, 4) Expand and continue mandatory training, and 5) Request public release of police misconduct reports.

LegallyBLACK is dedicated to unifying modern day civil rights activists and grassroots organizations seeking equality. LegallyBLACK offers services ranging from organizing peaceful protests, providing motivational speakers, to securing positive media coverage and connections to local, state and federal law officials.

LegallyBLACK (an acronym) Brave, Lifted, Altruistic, Creative & Keen.

