DuPont Historical Society receives CARES Act Award for PPE

Submitted by The DuPont Historical Society.

Monday June 25, 2020, the Washington State Library (WSL) announced the DuPont Historical Society was selected to receive a $475

CARES Act Award for Personal Protective Equipment. These materials will be used to help protect museum staff, volunteers and visitors to the DuPont Historical Museum, when we are allowed to reopen in phase 3.

Poster was designed by Chris Fiala Erlich.

The WSL received the funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support museums and libraries in responding to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In March Congress provided the federal agency a total of $50 million in the CARES Act to distribute to states and territories. The DuPont Historical Society is very grateful to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell and Congressman Denny Heck for supporting small museums in this critical time.