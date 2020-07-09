Doglio Raises over $332,000 in Q2 with more than 7,000 donations

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress Campaign.

On Tuesday, Beth Doglio for Congress announced raising $332,000 from 7,021 donations in the second quarter. State Representative and candidate for Congress Beth Doglio reached $200,000 in contributions in June alone as her campaign continues to gain momentum in advance of the August primary election.

“These strong fundraising numbers show the energy and excitement around the progressive policies and community values our campaign is fighting for,” said Doglio. “With an average contribution of just $47, we raised this sum through small dollar donations and grassroots support from community members and working people, without the help of corporate PACs or fossil fuel donors. Our supporters recognize the stakes are high – we must send proven, progressive leadership to Congress.”



During the second quarter, Doglio cemented her status as the only viable progressive candidate in the race – earning an endorsement from Senator Bernie Sanders, along with the Co-Chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Representatives Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle, WA) and Mark Pocan (D-Madison, WI), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Orange County, CA) and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.



The only major Democratic candidate who lives in the district, over 75% of the money raised came from in-state contributions. Doglio is overwhelmingly the choice of local leaders, endorsed by 135 current and former elected officials, as well as the Thurston and Pierce County Democrats, the Washington State Labor Council, Sierra Club, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, and Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund.



“Representative Doglio has established herself as the clear frontrunner in this race,” said Bayley Burgess, Campaign Manager for Beth Doglio for Congress. “Even as the last major candidate to announce her campaign, Rep. Doglio has outraised other candidates and won more endorsements than the rest of the field combined. Voters, volunteers, and donors are joining the campaign in droves because of Rep. Doglio’s strong commitment to South Sound communities, her bold, progressive vision, and her ability to get things done.”



Learn more at BethDoglio.com.