48 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 8

On July 8, we confirmed 48 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a man in his 70s from University Place with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 2,940 cases and 92 deaths.

We have reported 585 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 64.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 41.9.

We had lower case counts today and yesterday. We believe this may be because several labs were closed over the holiday weekend. Labs are catching up in processing test results, so we may see an increase in case counts in the days ahead.

We added a new graph to our Safe Start dashboard today. It shows a timeline of both the number of tests and positive tests over time.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases

What is driving the recent increase in COVD-19 cases in Pierce County? Learn why they’re increasing and what we can all do about it to reduce the spread. at our Your Reliable Source blog.