Pierce County Council authorizes allocation of remaining CARES Act funds

Today the Pierce County Council released the remaining federal CARES Act funding it received to be available for distribution to assist with the response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

With this authorization, the final 40 percent of the nearly $158 million will be appropriated into four previously established categories:

Public Health Emergency Response;

Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs;

Community Response and Resilience; and

Essential Government Services.

Additionally, just over $23 million remains in a contingency reserve account. The council must review proposed expenditures and pass a resolution to release this money before it can be allocated.

“Since the start, the Pierce County Council has been actively involved in the financial allocation of these federal CARES Act funds,” Council Vice Chair Dave Morell said. “We understand the importance this assistance plays in our communities and have prioritized allocations to help people as they respond to the impacts of COVID-19.”

To-date the County Council has authorized the following allocations in each category:

$40.2 million to Public Health Emergency Response;

$18 million to Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs;

$13.65 million to Community Response and Resilience; and

$7,320,236 to Essential Government Services.

Of the more than $79 million the Council authorized for assistance, $13.5 million was expended as of July 1. This breaks down to almost $8 million for Public Health Emergency Response, $4.5 million for Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs, less than $1 million for Community Response and Resilience, and approximately $100,000 for Essential Government Services.