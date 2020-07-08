Letter: Be careful the restaurant you choose to eat at!

Submitted by Anonymous.

Not all restaurants in Lakewood are complying with the new rules of mandating masking and social distancing and no more than 5 people in a group.

I have a loved one who has been a dedicated employee for over 20 years in a local restaurant which shall remain nameless. I don’t want to get them fired. The owner who won’t even come in to his own restaurant, isn’t enforcing the rules, is jeopardizing the employees lives and the lives of many others, without even batting an eye.

I want to know if this was a one-off, and having time on my hands, I went to several restaurants just to see, and I did find many that insisted one has a mask or you don’t get in. They had signs on their doors and hand sanitizer. And then there were those mostly family run operations that were not enforcing the rules.

Pierce County has been spiking consistently and we must do our due diligence to stop this pandemic.

I have not read what the repercussions are for not following the rules, so if anyone has that information I sure would like to know.

I think as citizens it’s our duty to report these things to the public for everyone’s safety.

I’m doing this because the person I love could easily be infected and die. Each time they go to work my stomach is in knots I’m so stressed out and so upset.

What employer would do that to their employees and to the community and yes I am angry.

I felt it was my duty to inform the citizens of Steilacoom and all those readers to be careful.

If you see non-compliance report it to the health department.