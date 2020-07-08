Clover Park Rotary, Northwest Youth Corps team up to clean-up South Sound Wildlife Area

Clover Park Rotary has teamed up with the Northwest Youth Corps to spend the past two weeks making improvements to Lakewood’s South Sound Wildlife Area.

Located on Phillips Road, this 100 Acre area is open to the public during daylight hours for Hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve. Over the past years the area had fallen victim to reduced state funding and become run down and overgrown with Scotch Broom and other invasive plants.

With the help of the Northwest Youth Corps, Rotary has been able to put up a new animal friendly fence, clear the paved walking path, remove over 2,000 lbs of Scotch Broom and create an indigenous plant interpretive area close to the parking lot.

All the work in our Wildlife area has been performed by local volunteers who care about keeping this unique area open and usable for both people and the wildlife that live here. Come take a walk through some of the last existing prairie lands in Lakewood.

More work parties will take place during the summer months (with social distancing built in) so keep an eye out for announcements in the Suburban times or contact Alan Billingsley (alanb@toolpak.com) to be added to the email list for notification.