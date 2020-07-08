Class of 1933: Born and Raised in Hard Times

Please join Tacoma Historical Society for our monthly virtual presentation, next Monday July 13 at 7pm – broadcast on our YouTube channel and Facebook page!

Stadium High School’s graduating class of 1933 was the largest – at 540 students – the school had seen to date. As young children, they had survived the 1918 Flu Pandemic. As high school graduates, they began their careers in the midst of a Depression. Kim Davenport will share stories about several of the graduates of this class, and talk about how personal connections to local history research can lead to interesting discoveries, as well as how to stay involved with local history research during a pandemic!