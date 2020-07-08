32 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 7

On July 7, we confirmed 32 new cases in Pierce County and 1 new death; a woman in her 90s from University Place with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 2,893 cases and 91 deaths.

We have reported 582 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 64.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 41.6.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other data we’re tracking to move through phases of the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases