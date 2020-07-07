TMP presents The Man In The Chair 1 A Virtual Online Musical

TACOMA, WA – Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Managing Artistic Director Jon Douglas Rake announces the production of The Man in the Chair 1, which he directs and hosts. The show will be streamed online Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 12, at 2:00 PM.

In the spirit of a classic variety show, The Man in The Chair 1 will feature songs from the cast of shows from previous seasons.

Actors making an appearance include:

JONATHAN BILL

JOHN B. COOPER

ERIK FURUHEIM

NANCY HEBERT-BACH

BRANDON HELL

ELIZABETH “BIFFY” HELL

ALLYSON JACOBS-LAKE

CHERISSE MARTINELLI

LEISCHEN MOORE

SHARRY O’HARE

SCOTT POLOVITCH-DAVIS

ELISE TARAOVA (CAMPELLO)

RAFE WADLEIGH

Tacoma Musical Playhouse will take you down memory lane as we share favorite musical numbers from past TMP productions. Songs from Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, South Pacific, The Buddy Holly Story, The Drowsy Chaperone, among others, will be sung by thirteen of your favorite TMP’s actors.

Access the show by purchasing tickets of $25 per person on our website (www.tmp.org). A link will be provided to access the show 15 minutes before showtime.

THE MAN IN THE CHAIR 1 online show will help to support Tacoma Musical Playhouse and entertain our patrons in the comfort and safety of their own home.

TMP’s Creative Team

JON DOUGLAS RAKE (Director & Host)

SCOTT POLOVITCH-DAVIS (Technical)

When: July 11 – 12, 2020

Show Date & Time

Saturday, July 11, at 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 12, at 2:00 PM

Where: Virtual Online Event

Run Time: 60 minutes, no intermission

Content Advisory: Family Entertainment

Box Office:

253-565-6867 or boxoffice

Purchase Link to Show:

Cost: $25.00 per person

Order the link Online: www.tmp.org

Video link will be emailed 15 minutes prior to show.