Social Media Pandemic Marketing is Booming in Tacoma Lakewood Gig Harbor and Seattle

The first of the month for my wife and me means statistics and invoices. I compile the statistics and Peg creates and emails the invoices for the previous month. At the start of the slow downs and closures of businesses, I was worried for both our business and the businesses of our clients.

Business doesn’t need to panic.

However, the people staying home seemingly flocked to the internet. All businesses depend on customers for their livelihood. With the proliferation of a new interest and social media on the internet, people are always curious and always looking. They are looking for information, for entertainment, and for help. When a business is closed temporarily, the interest and the need for their services still exists. Basically, if no one visits a business website, there won’t be any sales and, therefore, no income. With a temporary closure, there might not be sales, but people are still looking.

We gauge monthly success with two features: visitors and reviews. The more pathways there are to a business, the more successful that business is going to be. We build multiple internet pathways for that business. We don’t just rely on their main website; we create avenues via other websites. In addition, we have a website that has only the reviews of our Puget Sound area client’s services and products.

Our accounting client in Seattle almost always has the most reviews read of all of our clients. They only came in second one month to our dog breeder client. Businesses need accountants and people need pets. Our other clients may have a smaller focus, but they still, and always, have their reviews read.

With much of our population sitting at home, we’ve seen a rise in both visitors to websites and in the number of reviews read. Is there a direct correlation between internet traffic and sales? You bet there is!

We gained new clients over the first six month of the year and most are flourishing. I think activity on the internet and especially social media pages work well for any business. Once we stave off Covid:19 with an effective vaccine, I think businesses in the Puget Sound area, the entire state, and the rest of the country will be able to enjoy a rousing, new surge after the changes in the first half of this year.