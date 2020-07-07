Primary Election Candidate Forums

Each year, the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County hosts candidate forums for the public. For the Primary Election, the forums are for races in which there are more than two candidates. A nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties, the League offers neutral, balanced opportunities for candidates to describe their positions on issues.

Candidate Forum Schedule

This year, there will be candidate forums for Legislative, County Council and County Sheriff Primary Election races. Because of the COVID pandemic, these are being held in webinar format. Members of the public are encouraged to register with the links provided at tacomapiercelwv.org/calendar.html. Additionally, the public may submit questions for candidates in advance at lwvtacomapierce@gmail.com.

Following each forum, recordings will be posted at the League of Women Voters website, tacomapiercelwv.org/2020Elections.html. These forums are co-sponsored by a wide range of other community organizations.