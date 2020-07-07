Pierce County Library Board discusses serving communities during the pandemic

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss how the Library System is serving communities during the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19). Join the meeting via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #, on Wednesday, July 8, at 3:30 p.m.

With the buildings closed, the Library’s online library has been serving residents 24/7 with online e-books, audiobooks, magazines, live and recorded classes and events, staff-produced videos and other learning and enjoyment resources.

Checkouts of children’s online e-books and audiobooks continue to grow with checkouts doubling comparing June 2019 with 9,923 checkouts and June 2020 with 19,948 items checked out. Overall, checkouts of online books continue to be significantly higher this year compared with last: 652,981 (January-June 2019) and 837,948 (January-June 2020).

Between mid to late June the Library offered more services, including opening 20 of the Library System’s 21 book drops. People are bringing back the 180,000 items checked out before the library buildings closing on March 14. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and scientific study guidelines, the Library quarantines all books and other materials returned to the libraries for 72 hours.

Staff is gearing up to offer curbside service at some libraries in mid-July where people can pick up books, movies and other items, as well as copies of prints they send remotely to the libraries.

Pierce County Library is committed to safe and welcoming libraries for the public’s use and a safe work place for staff, and it will offer further services in the coming weeks and months.

Also, at the Board meeting, the trustees will thank and say farewell to Monica Butler who has served on the Board for five years and has completed her term. The Board thanks Butler for her sound guidance and leadership. Next month, the Library expects to announce its new Board of Trustee member.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-07082020.pdf