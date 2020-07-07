In Washington District 6, Parson Campaign Raises $101,000 In Q2

TACOMA, WA—In a release of new fundraising data, the Rebecca Parson for Congress campaign announced it raised $101,578.21 in the last quarter, doubling its haul in June compared with previous months.

Parson has raised $221,000 so far, more than all of Rep. Derek Kilmer’s challengers in the previous three cycles combined.

“Unlike Representative Kilmer,” said Parson, “I do not accept campaign cash from the real estate lobby, opioid industry, or corporate PACs—the very forces that are causing poverty and pain across District 6.”

“Our average donation is $24.35,” Parson said. “My campaign may lack millions to spend on flashy TV ads, but I’m proud to run a campaign powered by donations from working people and hundreds of volunteers, and I know that I can serve the district with the integrity and courage it deserves.”

One individual in Aberdeen, upset over Kilmer’s recent flip-flop on Social Security, donated $1,000 on June 30.

District 6 extends from Tacoma to Aberdeen and Neah Bay to Bainbridge Island. Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. If elected, she would be the first LGBTQ+ woman to hold Congressional office in Washington state. More information on Parson, her opponent, and her path to victory is available in this 8-page memo.

Parson is endorsed by Brand New Congress, Our Revolution, the Washington State Democrats’ Progressive Caucus, the Washington Stonewall Democrats, Sunrise Tacoma, and City Council and School Board members in WA-06.

Learn more about Parson’s campaign at rebeccaforwa.com.