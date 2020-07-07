Bike lanes, sidewalks coming to section of 121st Street South

Bike lanes and sidewalks will be added to 121st Street South from C Street South to State Route 7 during a project that starts July 13. The work expected to be complete in early October.

The project area is located near Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland. A map showing the project area is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5878.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The road may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during work hours. Access for pedestrians and bicyclists will be maintained.

About the project

The road shoulders will be widened to accommodate paved bike lanes, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and landscaping.

A marked crosswalk with a pedestrian-activated flashing beacon will be added approximately 50 feet west of the Pierce Transit transit center.

Street lights will also be added, along with an enclosed storm drainage system and stormwater treatment facilities.

Construction schedule

Crews will remove vegetation and debris from the project area July 13.

From mid-July to mid-August, crews will install the enclosed storm drainage system. Next, crews will install the curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lights and crosswalk from mid-August to early September.

Crews will pave the roadway in September. Late in the month, crews will clean up the site and add landscaping. In early October, the flashing beacon will be activated, and the road, crosswalk and bike lanes will be striped.

The project’s contractor is Axum General Construction Inc. The construction cost is approximately $821,000. This project is funded with federal Surface Transportation Program (Urban) funds and County Road Funds.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5878 for project updates.