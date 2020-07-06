The Puyallup City Council July 7 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 7 (6:30 P.M.) in the Puyallup City Council Chambers (333 S Meridian). Access the meeting agenda and agenda packet on the City’s website.

Please note: Due to the restrictions related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID19 pandemic, the council meeting will occur remotely via Zoom and phone access. The meeting can be watched via live streaming on the city website, www.cityofpuyallup.org (Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos page), and listen to via phone. The number to call is: 253-215-8782; Webinar ID: 988 6734 5037; Password 330288.