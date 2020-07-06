Steilacoom Town Council July 7 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 16, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #113796- #113804 in the amount of $161,035.06 and Approval of Payroll Checks #113862 – #113868 in the amount of $252,975.35
- Approval of Claims Checks #113870 – #113922 in the amount of $293,045.87 and Manual Check #113808 – #113810 & #113844 in the amount of $4,963.00
- Surplus Property (AB 3000)
- Pioneer Park Bandstand Rental Fee (AB 3001)
- Surplus Property – Plotter (AB 3002)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- 2021-2022 Biennium Budget – Council Thoughts and Ideas
Social distancing regulations will be enforced. Masks are recommended.Print This Post
Leave a Reply