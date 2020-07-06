City of Lakewood Human Services Funding Application Notice

The city designates 1 percent of its general fund to support human services in the Lakewood community.

It normally does this through its biennial Human Services Grant cycle. Due to the ongoing effect of COVID-19 on the city’s budget and the needs of the community, this grant cycle will be for 2021 only.

Starting on July 6, 2020, the city is accepting applications for the 2021 Human Services Grants. The application deadline is August 22, 2020.

The updated application and instructions can be accessed on the city’s community services webpage beginning July 6.

Applicants must be a non-profit health or human services organization or public entity serving Lakewood residents. All funding proposals must align with one of the city’s human services funding strategies:

Emotional Supports and Youth Programming

Access to Health and Behavioral Health

Housing Assistance and Homelessness Prevention

Crisis Stabilization & Advocacy

Access to Food

A virtual workshop via Zoom will take place July 15, 2020 at 11:00am. A recording of the workshop will be available on the city’s community services webpage beginning July 16.

Join Zoom Human Services Workshop

Meeting ID: 865 0104 1437

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location