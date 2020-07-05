U.P. City Council July 6 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on July 6 (6:30 P.M.) remotely. Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The University Place City Council will REMOTELY hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue. However, pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25.5 Safe Start – Stay Healthy issued on May 31, 2020 and Proclamation 20-28.6 – Open Public Meetings Act, there will be no in-person attendance by members of the public.

Members of the public can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on University Place Television, Click! Channel 12 or Comcast Channel 21, by watching digitally on the City’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com\UniversityPlaceTV or by dialing in to listen audibly-only at +1 509-342-7253 United States, Spokane (Toll), Conference ID: 273 460 72#

Participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by the following methods. Written comments/testimony will be accepted via email. Comments should be sent to Emy Genetia, City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Comments received up to one hour (i.e., 5:30 p.m.) before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephonic comments/testimony by calling the number listed above.

In the event of technical difficulties or the absence of a quorum, all items on this agenda shall be carried over to the agenda for the July 20, 2020 Regular Meeting.