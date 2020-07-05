Online open house on draft regulations for Enhanced Services Facilities and group homes

The community is invited to help shape an update to development regulations for Enhanced Services Facilities and group homes in unincorporated Pierce County via an online open house available through July 28 and a virtual public hearing.

The community and stakeholders can access the online open house at www.piercecountywa.gov/ESF through July 28 to learn more, ask questions and submit comments.

Comments will be provided to the Pierce County Planning Commission and Pierce County Council for consideration.

The Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on the draft development regulations at 9:30 a.m. on July 28. The commission will then make a formal recommendation to the Pierce County Council.

Health service providers have shown an increased interest in opening new and emerging types of residential care facilities, which provide a combination of housing and daily care for residents.

Enhanced Services Facilities, a type of residential care facility licensed by the State of Washington, may include residents with mental and behavioral health disorders who may pose a danger to themselves or others. The Pierce County Council established a temporary moratorium on locating Enhanced Services Facilities while appropriate regulations are developed.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ESF to access the public hearing and check the schedule for any additional public meetings.