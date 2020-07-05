Lakewood City Council July 6 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 6 (7:00 PM) virtually. Access the agenda on the City’s website.

The Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) waiver by the state legislative leadership was extended on July 2 until July 7 for jurisdictions not in Phase 3 of the Safe Start Phased Reopening County-by-County Plan. Pierce County is currently in Phase 2. As a result, City Hall Council Chambers will not be open for the July 6th City Council meeting. For more information on the waiver extension see here.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa



Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373.



To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.



Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.



By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373), the Mayor will call on you during the Public Comment and/or Public Hearings portions of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.



By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link (us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373), upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Mayor during the Public Comments and/or Public Hearings portions of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.



Outside of Public Comments and Public Hearings, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.