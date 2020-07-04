Westside Story – Fajardo For Sheriff Reason #8

Cyndie Fajardo (pronounced faa har doe) is running for Pierce County Sheriff. There are many reasons to vote for Lieutenant Fajardo.

Reason #1 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is because of Lieutenant Fajardo’s and her family’s long involvement with LAW ENFORCEMENT and PUBLIC SERVICE, dating back to 1886.

Reason #2 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff relates to her LEADERSHIP profile.

Reason #3 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her EXPERIENCE.

Reason #4 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL OFFICER.

Reason #5 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL SERGEANT.

Reason #6 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is her time served as a PATROL LIEUTENANT.

Reason #7 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo’s tenure as PRESIDENT OF THE PIERCE COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF’S INDEPENDENT GUILD for the years 2006 – 2015.

Reason #8 to vote Fajardo for Sheriff is Cyndie Fajardo possesses a high level of EDUCATION.

Lieutenant Fajardo obviously has an intense thirst for learning.

Please examine the education list included below. Cyndie Fajardo’s academic accomplishments are a strong foundation for maximizing knowledge and brainpower to help her serve as our next Sheriff of Pierce County.

The life of books.

EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT LIST:

Concentrated Studies – Parks and Recreation Management. The State University of New York. Delhi, New York (1978). Colorado Basic Law Enforcement Police Academy (1985). Washington State Equivalency Academy (1988). Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration. Saint Martins College, Lacey, WA (1993). Masters of Arts – Organizational Management. The University of Phoenix, Sacramento, CA (1998). Bates Vocational Volunteer Fire Academy. Tacoma, WA (2001). FBI National Academy – Session 213 Graduate. (2003). Northwest Law Enforcement Executive Command College. (2008).

Cyndie Fajardo is impressive when it comes to education and learning.

I thought about running for Sheriff, but I have too much in common with two of her opponents, Ed Troyer and Darin Harris. I, similar to Ed Troyer and Darin Harris, am not qualified to become Sheriff. I have to admit, I did not even graduate from kindergarten.

Cyndie Fajardo, on the other hand, is highly qualified to become our next Pierce County Sheriff. She is a strong candidate in terms of education, law enforcement experience, and management talent.

Voting for the most qualified candidate, whether a voter recognizes the candidate’s name or not, is in the best interest of all Pierce County residents. If citizens use name familiarity alone to decide their vote, they will have converted this political contest for Sheriff into a high school popularity contest. That can lead to a Sheriff’s Department disaster for Pierce County citizens.

Cyndie Fajardo For Sheriff of Pierce County.

Cyndie Fajardo’s website: www.fajardoforsheriff.com

There are two ways to learn.

The first way to learn comes from the life of books, which involves going to class. Cyndie Fajardo has certainly schooled herself in several areas. Her scholarly activity will help her as she serves as our next Pierce County Sheriff.

The second kind of education comes from the book of life. Cyndie Fajardo has a great deal of life experience, especially as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, community relations expert, and search and rescue leader to name only a few. All of that experience equates to the book of life.

Cyndie Fajardo has combined the life of books and the book of life to prepare for serving as our next Sheriff of Pierce County.

That is why Joseph Boyle endorses Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.