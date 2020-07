So many people have asked me in Where to Dine Pierce County, the Facebook group, where to find live seafood tanks and fresh seafood. Here’s your answer. This is a growing guide to fresh and live seafood markets in Pierce County. TACOMA East Asian Market Address: 602 S 38th St, Tacoma, WA 98418; 253-473-3799 Link: […]

