Project to increase pedestrian safety along 12th Avenue South and 124th Street South starts July 6

A project to increase pedestrian safety, mobility and accessibility along sections of 12th Avenue South and 124th Street South will begin July 6. The work is expected to be complete in late August.

The project area is located near Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland. A map showing the project area is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5877.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The roads may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during work hours.

About the project

Crews will install sidewalks on the north side of 124th Street South between 12th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South. Sidewalks will also be installed on the east side of 12th Avenue South between 123rd Street South and 124th Street South.

Street lights will be installed along 124th Street South and 12th Avenue South in the project area. A marked crosswalk with a pedestrian-activated flashing beacon will be installed across 12th Avenue South just north of 123rd Street South.

Construction timeline

Crews will remove vegetation and debris from the project site July 6-10. Utility relocation work will run from July 13-24.

From July 27 to Aug. 14, crews will install curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Crews will install the crosswalk markings and the flashing beacon and clean up the site in late August.

The project’s contractor is Nordvind Company. The construction cost is approximately $280,000. This project is funded with a combination of Washington State Transportation Improvement Board Sidewalk Program funds and County Road Funds.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5877 for project updates.