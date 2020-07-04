Parson Campaign Raises Over $200,000, Releases Memo Outlining Path to Victory

Submitted by Rebecca Parson Campaign.

TACOMA, WA—Democratic candidate for Washington’s 6th Congressional District Rebecca Parson today issued a press memo detailing her path to victory.

With more than $200,000 raised—more than all of the incumbent’s challengers in the last three cycles combined—key staffers from the Bernie Sanders campaign, and 300,000+ calls made to voters, Parson is on track for success in the August 4 primary.

More information on Parson, her opponent, and her path to victory is available in the 8-page memo.

“Voters deserve to understand Representative Kilmer’s record,” said Parson. “He has not taken on the powerful interests that have caused the crises of housing affordability, opioid deaths and poverty in the 6th District—after all, they are financing his campaign.”

“I didn’t go to Princeton and Oxford, but I know right from wrong,” Parson added. “I will never flip-flop on Social Security. I have a grassroots coalition behind my campaign with the momentum to win. We must begin to use the power of elected office as a platform for organizing and meaningful change.”

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. If elected, she would be the first LGBTQ+ woman to hold Congressional office in Washington state.

Parson is endorsed by Brand New Congress, the organization that recruited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for office, as well as Our Revolution, the Washington State Democrats’ Progressive Caucus, Washington Stonewall Democrats, Sunrise Tacoma and City Council and School Board members in WA-06.

District 6 extends from Tacoma to Aberdeen and Neah Bay to Bainbridge Island. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at: rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.