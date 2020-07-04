Initial regular claims for unemployment benefits increase again from the previous week

During the week of June 21 through June 27, there were 31,911 initial regular unemployment claims (up 7.8% from the prior week) and 696,272 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 3.1% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 473 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continued/ongoing claims all declined over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $477.3 million for 394,910 individual claims – a decrease of $55.5 million and 15,942 less individual claims from the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJune 21-June 27 Week ofJune 14-June 20 Week ofJune 7-June 13 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 31,911 29,612 29,028 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 8,997 7,813 9,346 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,884 7,044 7,650 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 648,480 674,146 649,508 Total claims 696,272 718,615 695,532

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began

A total of 2,143,073 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,340,721 regular unemployment insurance, 431,002 PUA and 371,350 PEUC)

A total of 1,200,639 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $6.7 billion in benefits

866,416 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“New unemployment claims, while down significantly from the peak of the crisis, remain at record-high levels,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “This is the second week in a row we’ve seen a slight increase in initial claims, indicating furloughs or layoffs in some sectors like accommodation & food services and retail. ESD is committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and supporting both workers and employers as they navigate the changing workforce landscape. One example of how ESD can help is with the SharedWork program. This is a great option for employers looking to avoid layoffs or slowly ramp up re-hiring during this crisis. And, because it’s fully funded by federal funding as a result of the CARES Act, using it does not impact a business’ experience rating. I encourage employers who are struggling to learn more at esd.wa.gov/SharedWork.”