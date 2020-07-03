Tacoma Art Museum Receives $50,000 from ArtsFund

Tacoma Art Museum has received $50,000 from ArtsFund for emergency relief due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced TAM to shutter our doors on March 13, 2020.

“ArtsFund has long supported Tacoma Art Museum, but we are grateful to be included in this emergency funding,” noted David F. Setford, TAM Executive Director. “This grant will help ensure that we can continue to safeguard the artwork in our care, which is a critical function of our museum. In addition, it will provide payroll for our innovative and adaptable staff who continue to provide mission-focused digital content keeping art and art making accessible for our community through TAM at Home.”

ArtsFund created the COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund to help stabilize the sector with immediate relief grants for arts organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. Arts organizations are bracing for worst case scenarios which could include closure, bankruptcy, and insolvency. The goal of ArtsFund’s COVID-19 Arts Emergency Relief Fund is to help arts and cultural organizations maintain essential functions and retain core staff throughout the current public health crisis so that they are positioned to reopen when possible. There were two rounds of grant making, the first focused on King County. In round two, $512,500 was distributed to 26 cultural nonprofits in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Tacoma Art Museum is one of the round two nonprofits.

Tacoma Art Museum remains closed to the public.