Sound Credit Union and Fluke Employees’ Federal Credit Union Complete Merger

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) completed its merger with Fluke Employees’ Federal Credit Union on June 30, 2020. The merger was finalized with the completion of the FEFCU member accounts being integrated into Sound.

“The integration was the final step in bringing our organizations together,” said Don Clark, Sound’s President and CEO. “We are excited to welcome the FEFCU members to Sound and look forward to building strong relationships with them.”

FEFCU members now have access to Sound’s full suite of products and services, as well as access to all 28 full-service branches located throughout the Puget Sound.

The merger process started in early 2020 with the Board of Directors from each credit union unanimously approving a merger agreement between the two organizations. The next steps included approvals from state and federal regulators, followed by approval from the FEFCU members in May 2020.