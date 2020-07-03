Roll the Videotape: U.P. Garden Tour Goes Virtual

One of the most popular signs of spring in University Place is the annual Garden Tour sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society. This year, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the tour has taken a slight detour and will be available to everyone to view on the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) as well as U.P.’s YouTube Channel.

A crew from UPTV has visited each of the gardens (while wearing masks and adhering to physical distancing requirements) to capture their beauty on film. Pierce County Master Gardener Alice Dionne was on hand to answer questions about the six private gardens on the tour as well as the Historical Society’s garden at the Curran House. The videos of each garden will debut individually on U.P.’s social media feeds and then be packaged together into one special program that will air on UPTV later this summer.

Be sure to check U.P.’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts each week for the new videos and enjoy a beloved U.P. tradition from the comfort and safety of your own home.



Special thanks to the U.P. Historical Society for making this event possible, with the help of the 2020 Garden Tour sponsors: Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Ave. Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling.