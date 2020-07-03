Overnight construction resumes on I-5 through JBLM after July Fourth holiday

LAKEWOOD – During the overnight hours of Wednesday, July 1, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation shifted all travel lanes of southbound Interstate 5 into a temporary configuration at the Berkeley Street interchange. This traffic shift gives crews access to a work zone where the elevation of southbound I-5 will be raised nearly 14-feet at Berkeley Street.

After the holiday weekend, travelers will see continued overnight lane and ramp closures on both directions of I-5 while paving activities occur near 41st Division Drive. No work is scheduled over the Fourth of July holiday.

Drivers are advised to plan extra travel time into their trips and give work crews a brake by paying attention while traveling through work zones. All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Monday, July 6

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 7

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 8

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 9

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 10

Northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place. The closures are part of a project that widens I-5 and rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges.

Information about construction projects on state highways in Pierce County can be found on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.