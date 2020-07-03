Molina Healthcare commits additional $15 million to support Washington providers

Molina Healthcare of Washington is committing an additional $15 million to support primary care providers (PCPs) and substance use disorder (SUD) providers across the state and to help alleviate the financial impacts of COVID-19 on safety net providers. Molina’s contribution will lead to increased stability and ensure that its contracted providers are able to adapt care delivery and maintain and expand access to care for Molina members. This builds upon Molina’s ongoing response to the pandemic, including the recently announced $1 million COVID-19 Community Response Plan.

“As our largest Medicaid managed care plan in the state, I’m pleased Molina has stepped up to support primary care and substance use providers,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Especially during these unprecedented times, it is important to ensure our critical health care providers are supported to treat Washington residents in need.”

“COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges, and the strength and viability of Molina’s PCPs are critical to ensuring that our members continue receiving uninterrupted access to illness, wellness and preventive care services, which is why we are distributing $10 million to PCPs,” said Peter Adler, president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “Additionally, we are investing $5 million to directly support Molina’s SUD providers in managing the opioid crisis and other substance use challenges, which were already high-priority in Washington prior to COVID-19.”

Primary Care Provider Support

Molina’s commitment of over $10 million in additional financial support to their primary care providers is focused on pediatric and safety net (including FQHCs and tribal clinics) providers across the state.

“This investment in primary care – for pediatric and family practices – is desperately needed,” said Sarah Rafton, executive director of Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “We are so grateful to Molina for recognizing and responding to the urgent needs of the community so that providers can continue to care for our children.”

“Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) provide a large majority of primary care services to Medicaid beneficiaries in this state and are a critical part of the community response to the coronavirus, especially for the underserved and underrepresented,” said Jennifer Kreidler-Moss, chief executive officer of Peninsula Community Health Services. “Molina’s leadership in and support of our integrated programs at this critical time in our nation’s history is a reflection of their commitment to all communities they serve.”

Substance Use Disorder Provider Support

Molina is committing to an ongoing investment to maintain and increase access to SUD services. In 2020, Molina will contribute nearly $5 million in increased payments to SUD providers with an emphasis on inpatient residential SUD services, and an increase of over $10 million annually thereafter.

“Lifeline Connections appreciates Molina’s partnership and support,” said Jared Sanford, chief executive officer of Lifeline Connections. “This investment comes at a critical time and will enable Lifeline to continue to respond to the mounting need for SUD services as a result of the pandemic.”

Since the pandemic began, Molina has been actively coordinating with its provider and community partners to understand their needs and to provide support so that they can continue to serve the many individuals and families affected by COVID-19. This $15 million supplemental commitment in support of Molina’s primary care and SUD providers follows prior support extended to behavioral health providers, frontline community-based organizations, tribal groups, and schools across the state.

Removing Member Financial Barriers to Access

In another expression of support for its members, Molina recently announced that it will continue to waive all member out-of-pocket expenses associated with COVID-19 for its Marketplace (Exchange) and Medicare members through December 31, 2020. This decision means that all of Molina’s 878,000 members in Washington state will have zero out-of-pocket copays, coinsurance, and deductibles for COVID-19 related care through the end of the year.

About Molina Healthcare of Washington

Molina Healthcare of Washington has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals for over 20 years. As of March 31, 2020, Molina serves over 878,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Benefit Exchange programs across the state of Washington. Additionally, Molina Healthcare operates a primary care clinic in Everett (MyHealth Everett) and a mobile health unit (MyHealth Mobile) in the Spokane area. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.